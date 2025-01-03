Cold wave sweeps over 13 districts

The sun shines on the sky but rickshaw-puller Abdul Jabbar wearing heavy warm clothes was seen sitting on his rickshaw in Kumarpara area of Rajshahi city on Friday.

Abdul Jabbar said the sun has risen but chilly wind lessens the heat of sunlight. If there was no sunlight weather would get colder.

A mild cold wave swept over 13 districts across the country on Friday with Rajshahi district recording the lowest of 9.08 degree Celsius.