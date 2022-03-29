Saving nature: Conserving 30pc of the land, sea just the start

Expanding nature reserves to cover at least 30 per cent of the planet by 2030 is the flagship proposal of high-stakes talks to rescue Earth's animals and plants from human destruction.

But experts agree that a new target is the easy part and will be ineffective without funding and rigorous monitoring.

Negotiators from across the world are meeting in Geneva to discuss a draft text of the so-called global biodiversity framework to be adopted at the UN COP15 meeting in Kunming, China, later this year.

A global commitment to set aside at least 30 per cent of both land and oceans as protected zones by the end of the decade has the support of a broad coalition of countries.