Cyclone threat, when and where it may strike

Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo that it is certain the deep depression will develop into a cyclone.

However, its probable landfall area is expected to be along the coast of India’s Odisha or Andhra Pradesh states.

“It may transform into a cyclone by tomorrow, Monday and by the following day, Tuesday, it could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and strike the coastal regions of Odisha and Tamil Nadu,” he added.

When asked how much of an impact the cyclone might have on Bangladesh, Bazlur Rashid explained that it would depend on the storm’s strength after making landfall.

“Once it moves to the land, it may weaken and travel across Bihar and West Bengal before reaching Bangladesh. As a result, different parts of Bangladesh may experience rainfall from Wednesday onwards,” he said.