Rain or thundershowers likely in Dhaka, all other divisions

Rain or thundershowers is likely in Dhaka and other seven divisions as a well-marked low pressure over central part of North Bay and adjoining area concentrated into a monsoon depression over Northeast Bay and adjoining area on Tuesday, reports UNB.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions as well as many places over Rangpur, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at parts across the country,” stated the meteorological department.
Besides, a mild heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Chattogram, Chandpur, Cumilla, Noakhali, Feni and Bhola which may abate.
The well-marked low pressure over the central part of North Bay and adjoining area concentrated into a monsoon depression over Northeast Bay and adjoining area at 6:00am today, Tuesday. It is likely to intensify further and move in a Northwesterly direction.
The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, center of the depression to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over North Bay.