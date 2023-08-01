Rain or thundershowers likely in Dhaka, all other divisions

Rain or thundershowers is likely in Dhaka and other seven divisions as a well-marked low pressure over central part of North Bay and adjoining area concentrated into a monsoon depression over Northeast Bay and adjoining area on Tuesday, reports UNB.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions as well as many places over Rangpur, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at parts across the country,” stated the meteorological department.