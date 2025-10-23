How climate change is driving migrants from their homes to NYC

Gricelda experienced her deciding moment in 2018, when she chose to leave the country where she was born after years of not being able to stop the stormwater from seeping into her mud-wall home in the western highlands near the city of Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. Drought only added to her difficulties.

Hossain, two continents away, knew that the changing climate was weighing on his life in the late summer of 2022, when he couldn’t afford to pay the hospital bill to bring his wife and newborn daughter home. His savings were gutted after enduring a decade of frequent flooding that destroyed harvests in the southeastern city of Feni, Bangladesh.

For Mohamed, his reckoning occurred more recently in 2023, after yet another cycle of withering dryness and torrential rain in Diourbel, Senegal, sparked tensions between him and his extended family.

These were the disasters, some sudden, some slow moving, that finally pushed each climate-strafed person over the edge, forcing each to consider what they would come to see as the best remedy for disaster: crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and seeking out a new life in New York City.

Global temperatures have risen steadily, bringing extreme heat, water and food scarcity, and a surge in climate-driven disasters. Since the late 19th century, the planet’s average surface temperature has moved upwards about 2 °F, fueling more frequent and severe storms, floods and droughts that lead to greater deaths and displacement. This human-caused warming is making the middle of the globe, in particular, less habitable than at any time in human history, research shows.

“Eventually, if constraints are not addressed, no further adaptation measures are implemented, and climate hazards intensify, the area could become uninhabitable,” the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, warned in a recent report, referring to coastal communities in the tropical and subtropical regions.