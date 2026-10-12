Sundarbans conservation require coordinated action

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman said the newspaper sought to highlight civil rights, economic and social development, the problems faced by people from different walks of life, and the protection of the country''s nature, environment, rivers and forests. The Sundarbans was a particularly important focus of these efforts.

He described the Sundarbans as a source of national pride, saying it was not merely a forest but also an important part of the coastal population''s protection.

“After Cyclone Sidr in 2007, many trees in the Sundarbans were damaged. There was talk of an initiative to clear them away. We organised a discussion on the issue, and experts said that protecting the Sundarbans required preserving its natural environment and avoiding unnecessary intervention. We used the headline, ‘Do not disturb the Sundarbans’. The government later abandoned the plan,” he said.

Matiur Rahman noted that the Sundarbans had provided significant protection to coastal communities during Cyclones Sidr and Aila.

“We do not want the Sundarbans to be destroyed. Its biodiversity must be protected, and the forest must survive with its natural characteristics intact,” he said.

Expressing concern over the shortage of safe drinking water along the coast, he said arsenic and lead had also been detected in water sources. People collected and stored rainwater for drinking, but finding contaminants in that water after testing was a matter of serious concern.

“Ensuring people's right to safe drinking water is essential,” he said.

“We have come here to learn more about the Sundarbans, listen to you and discuss how the forest can be protected. The experiences and opinions of local residents, researchers, teachers, students, social workers, forest department officials and everyone else concerned are important to us,” he added.