Climate change at 'point of no return': primatologist Goodall

Earth's climate is changing so quickly that humanity is running out of chances to fix it, primatologist Jane Goodall has warned in an interview.

Goodall, a grandee of environmentalism whose activism has spanned decades, said time was rapidly shortening to halt the worst effects of human-caused global warming.

"We are literally approaching a point of no return," Goodall told AFP in Los Angeles.

"Look around the world at what's happening with climate change. It's terrifying.

"We are part of the natural world and we depend on healthy ecosystems."