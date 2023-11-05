Can dangerous environmental tipping points be averted?

"Irreversible, catastrophic impacts for people and the planet," are around the corner if ravaged global ecosystems are tipped past the point of return, says a new report by the United Nations University's Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS).

Six tipping points outlined in the "Interconnected Disaster Risks Report 2023" include the draining of fresh groundwater that will harm food production and human survival in a warming world; and the loss of keystone species that can trigger ecosystem collapse.

"As we approach these tipping points, we will already begin to experience the impacts. Once crossed, it will be difficult to go back," warned Jack O'Connor, lead author and senior expert at UNU-EHS.

Humans have pushed the planet to these tipping points but also have the solutions.

Rapidly reducing planet-heating emissions largely caused by burning fossil fuels, for example, will be vital to combating "unbearable heat" that is also related to glacial melt and groundwater depletion.

The report authors say major transformation is required to reduce the risk of tipping climate, food and water systems beyond the point of recovery.