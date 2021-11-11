Two winning artworks of ARTivism competition in COP26

In the regional competition, a painting by Mostofa Nurul Absar from Brahmanbaria district, was the winner in the ‘Nature’ category and a photograph by Ushoshi Momen from Dhaka has been runner’s up under the category ‘Prepare and Adapt’ from Bangladesh.
The winning entries – chosen by a panel of teenage climate activists – include paintings, photography, poems and rap songs from Bangladesh, China, Japan, Korea, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. They have been exhibited alongside the other finalists in a virtual gallery and being displayed at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) from 1-12th November in Glasgow, Scotland.
The 11-year-old Mostofa Nurul Absar, winner for his painting ‘Climate change and the life of a Royal Bengal Tiger’ said, “We have to make the world livable not only for humans but also for our valuable wildlife. I am overwhelmed t my painting reaching to the world leaders directly. I just want them to hear my message and act.”
Program Development and Quality Director Reefat Bin Sattar from Save the Children in Bangladesh said, “I am very happy about our children that they understand the climate emergency. They have projected the crisis through their artworks very well to make the world leaders understand the urgency of taking action immediately. We have to prioritise their messages which they have given through their artworks.”
The children from Bangladesh took part in the photography and painting competition titled 'ARTivism: Climate Change in My Eyes' and shared their thoughts on climate change through photographs and paintings. More than five hundred children of the country took part in this competition. First 40 and then after further screening, four children won this competition at the country level. These final 4 artworks were sent to the region to compete with the other Asian countries and finally the two artworks were selected for displaying in COP26.