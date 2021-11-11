Two winning artworks of ARTivism competition in COP26

Two ARTivism competition winners from Bangladesh and one from Rohingya refugee community are among 17 prize winners in an Asia-wide climate art competition, whose artworks are on display at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The competition in Asia region, organized by Save the Children, asked children to express their climate crisis concerns and solutions through art. Finalists in the regional competition were shortlisted from national competitions in eight Asian countries and two refugee communities. In Bangladesh, the competition was jointly arranged by Save the Children in Bangladesh and Kishor Alo.