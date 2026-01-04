Dhaka’s temperature drops further today

The fog in the capital Dhaka on Sunday morning was not as dense as on Saturday. Although there had been brief spells of sunshine in Dhaka around midday yesterday, Saturday, sunshine appeared early this morning as well.

However, today, Sunday’s temperature in the capital has declined. Meteorologists have stated that the intensity of winter may increase slightly in Dhaka as well as in other parts of the country.

According to the Bangladesh meteorological department, the lowest temperature in the country this morning was recorded in Sreemangal of Moulvibazar district, at 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, Saturday, the lowest temperature in the country was 9 degrees Celsius at three locations: Badalgachhi in Naogaon, Pabna and Rajshahi. In comparison, the country’s lowest temperature has risen slightly today, Sunday.