Dhaka’s temperature drops further today
The fog in the capital Dhaka on Sunday morning was not as dense as on Saturday. Although there had been brief spells of sunshine in Dhaka around midday yesterday, Saturday, sunshine appeared early this morning as well.
However, today, Sunday’s temperature in the capital has declined. Meteorologists have stated that the intensity of winter may increase slightly in Dhaka as well as in other parts of the country.
According to the Bangladesh meteorological department, the lowest temperature in the country this morning was recorded in Sreemangal of Moulvibazar district, at 9.5 degrees Celsius.
Yesterday, Saturday, the lowest temperature in the country was 9 degrees Celsius at three locations: Badalgachhi in Naogaon, Pabna and Rajshahi. In comparison, the country’s lowest temperature has risen slightly today, Sunday.
However, the temperature in the capital has decreased marginally. This morning, the minimum temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius, compared with 12.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
The Meteorological department has indicated that such weather conditions may persist for another day or two.
In the absence of rainfall, the likelihood of fog clearing remains low. It has also stated that sunshine in the capital may last longer today than it did on Saturday.
Meteorologist Md Abul Kalam Mallik of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo this morning that the intensity of winter in the capital has increased slightly compared with yesterday, Saturday and this trend may continue.
He added that while the daytime temperature may rise by around one degree Celsius today, Sunday the night-time temperature could fall again.
The Meteorological department has also reported that cold wave conditions are currently prevailing in several parts of the country, including Moulvibazar, Sylhet, Cumilla and Naogaon.
In its long-range forecast for this month, the Meteorological department stated that at least five cold waves may sweep across the country during January.
On Saturday, meteorologist Md Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo that the overall minimum temperature across the country may increase on Sunday and Monday.
However, he warned that temperatures could fall significantly again on Wednesday, potentially triggering a new cold wave.
When the minimum temperature in any area remains between 8.1 and 10 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a mild cold wave.
Temperatures between 6.1 and 8 degrees Celsius are considered a moderate cold wave, between 4.1 and 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave and temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius are categorised as a very severe cold wave.