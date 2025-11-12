'Our dream is children will study, grow up'

Due to climate change, rising sea levels and saline tides are moving further inland in Sutarkhali Union of Dacope upazila, Khulna.

As a result, underground water is gradually becoming saline. In many areas, even after installing tube wells, people cannot get fresh water.

Because of the scarcity of drinking water, many people no longer want to live along this coast. The southernmost settlement of Dacope, Kalabogi’s “Jhulantapara,” sits along the Shibsha River. Narrow paths pass in front of rows of hanging houses built tightly together on the riverbank.

After the 1988 cyclone, displaced people began settling in Jhulantapara. Since then, repeated river erosion has devoured land and homes along the Shibsha and Sutarkhali rivers. About 3,500 residents have endured the blows of cyclones Sidr, Aila, and Amphan. During Cyclone Amphan in 2020, the riverbank settlement of Fakirkona was cut off from Kalabogi. Here, drinking water is as rare as gold.

Resident Ruma Rani said that before, women had to walk five to six kilometers to fetch water from village sources, and even then, there was no guarantee of getting fresh water. Drinking that water often caused stomach illnesses. “Our children suffered from the lack of water,” she said.

“They couldn’t go to school, always had stomach problems. Now we get fresh water. The children go to school regularly, and they’re healthy. Our dream is for them to study and have a better life.”

Things began to change after a water treatment plant was installed here. In February 2023, Queen Mathilde of Belgium visited and observed the water collection activities under the Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) project. She also spoke with local beneficiaries of the project.