Dhaka’s air quality worst in world on Monday morning

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has topped on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 227 at 9am on Monday.

Monday’s air was classified as 'very unhealthy', according to the AQI index.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.