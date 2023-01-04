Climate

Foggy weather to continue a few days more: Met office

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Foggy weather may continue across the country for two or three more days, with sunlight likely to be visible in some places in mid-day, according to Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD).

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight until Thursday morning and it may continue until noon at places, a regular weather bulletin of BMD said on Wednesday.

Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining areas of Bangladesh and Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North Bay, it reads.

Weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky over the country.

According to the BMD’s bulletin, night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to lower difference between day and night temperature, moderate to severe cold condition likely to continue over north, north-western and central part of the country.

Country's highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded by 28.6 degree Celsius at Teknaf and lowest temperature was recorded at 09.0 degree Celsius at Srimangal.

