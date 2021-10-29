Youth struggle against climate change in Bangladesh

Sanwar said, "I have heard that the houses my father and forefathers were destroyed too. Now the water is rising at the moment. I'm tired of losing everything and starting a new life. Where does it end?"



According to Sanwar, river erosion has increased due to continuous rains. He said the incidence of rising water in the upper reaches has increased over the years. Sanwar said "My father used to say that in their time there was no danger other than flood water. But now water from upstream water is a matter of great concern."



Sanwar said now the water level rises during the floods and the rest of the time too. Houses are washed away into the river due to heavy rains. When the water recedes and the land rises, paddy is planted in the hope of cultivation. But the crops die due to climate change.



Sanwar's grandfather's two acres of land is now in the river. At present his whole family lives in his grandfather's house. "My father died three months ago," said Sanwar, now responsible for the whole family. Besides studying, he runs his family by doing seasonal work, Sanwar said.



