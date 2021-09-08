Youths have to take charge for protecting the climate: Momen

The university is globally famous for being the only institution in the world with a detailed research programme and course on adaptation for climate change.
Momen stressed on the role of the academia, the researchers and students to create an efficient platform to address the challenges of climate change in an effective way.
The minister also visited the Deltares, the leading Dutch specialist applied research institute in the field of water and surface.
He held a meeting with Annemieke Nijhof, managing director of the Deltares and other scientists of the institute. The issue of implementation of the Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100 was discussed in details in the meeting.
Foreign Minister Momen is on a three-day official visit to the Netherlands. He is scheduled to have bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands at the foreign ministry in the Hague on Wednesday.