Dumping station being built inside protected forest

After crossing Masterbari in Gazipur along the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway, the sal forest begins. Rows of sal trees stand tall, and groups of monkeys can be seen.

The forest is largely quiet. However, just before the main entrance to Bhawal National Park, that calm is broken by the sound of excavators. Visiting the site yesterday, Monday afternoon, this correspondent saw a paddy field surrounded by sal trees.

A newly built dirt road runs along one side of the field beside the highway, while a tin-shed structure stands on the other side.

Two excavators were digging the soil, while around 20 workers were piling it up. A young man was supervising the work from the shade of the forest nearby. He identified himself as Ifti but declined to give his full name.

Ifti said a Secondary Transfer Station (STS) would be built there. He is overseeing the work as a site supervisor on behalf of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC). An STS is a dumping station where waste collected from households is temporarily stored before being transported to a permanent landfill.