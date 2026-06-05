UN secretary-general issues World Environment Day message

The secretary-general said the world is heading for a temporary overshoot above 1.5°C and warned that every fraction of a degree of warming brings greater harm, particularly for the most vulnerable.

He said the task now is to make that overshoot as small, as short and as safe as possible, while rapidly bringing temperatures back down.

To achieve this, he called for emissions to be cut, a just transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy, reductions in methane emissions, and stronger protection of forests, land and seas.