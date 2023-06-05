Bonayan to distribute 5 million saplings in 2023

Bonayan will be conducting the country’s largest private sector-driven afforestation programme by distributing five million saplings across the country this year to various stakeholders.
The afforestation programme kicked off the sapling distribution for the year on the World Environment Day on Monday. Bonayan initiated the campaign in line with the government’s National Tree Plantation Campaign.
The afforestation programme has so far distributed 120 million fruit, forestry, and medicinal saplings free of cost to farmers and stakeholders to restore the ecosystem across different regions of the country, said a press release.
These saplings are prepared in more than 18 nurseries across Bangladesh. To further ensure ecological conservation, Bonayan has also established 119 medicinal gardens with the help of farmers.
Bonayan’s vision is aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 15 (Life on Land) and also aims to support the Bangladesh government in its plan to progressively increase the land-to-tree ratio to 25 per cent.
Currently, ‘Bonayan’ is operating its projects across 22 districts in Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Mymensingh, Manikganj, Tangail, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Meherpur, Jessore, Chittagong, Bandarban, Khagrachari, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati and Noakhali (Bhasanchar).
Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Rajshahi City Corporation, Border Guard Bangladesh and Bangladesh Agricultural University are a few of the notable institutions that Bonayan is collaboratively working with.