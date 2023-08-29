London vehicle pollution toll zone expands despite controversy

London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is set to be expanded on Tuesday, with proponents promising cleaner air throughout the British capital but opponents decrying the financial burden during a cost-of-living crisis.

The city's mayor Sadiq Khan is pressing ahead with the road charging scheme's politically charged extension across Greater London despite a fierce backlash from many living in and around the newly encompassed areas.

The contentious move also has national political implications, after it was blamed for costing his main opposition Labour party victory in a by-election last month in former prime minister Boris Johnson's old parliamentary seat.

Khan had reportedly come under pressure from Labour leader Keir Starmer to stall or U-turn on the plans but refused.

A High Court challenge brought by several outer London local authorities also failed to stop its expansion.

"We can't kick the can down the road when it comes to addressing a public health emergency or tackling the climate emergency," the mayor said earlier this month as controversy around the expansion continued to dog him.

