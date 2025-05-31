Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting local cautionary signal number three as squally weather may affect the maritime ports of the country.

"The land depression over Tangail and adjoining area moved North or Northeastwards, weakened into a land well-marked low over Sherpur and adjoining area at 6:00 pm Saturday," said a maritime warning bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

It may move North or Northeastwards further and weaken gradually by giving precipitation.

Under its influence, deep convection is taking place over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh