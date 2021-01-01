Dabbling duck back on the Padma

By 11:00am, the motorboat reached the spot where the bird had been spotted previously. Everyone had their camera viewfinders glued to their eyes. But the duck did not appear. Hours passed with no falcated duck in sight and then someone cried out that he had caught sight of it. The motor of the boat was switched off hurriedly.

The boat drifted eastwardly and the duck was going in that direction too. Only its back could be seen and photographs couldn't be taken quite up to satisfaction. Then suddenly the duck turned to face the photographer! A picture was taken successfully. It was a male bird.

The falcated duck has a black beak, a grayish body and dark green collar on its white throat. Its breast is patterned in black and white and its tail is yellow, black and white. During the mating season, the male's head dark green and its tail plumage is like curved sickles.

This duck likes low wetlands and lakes where it can dabble for plant food. It can be alone, in pairs or in flocks. It feeds on water plant life and insects.

During its mating season from May to October, it makes its nest with twigs and feathers on the ground near the water in northeast China and Siberia. Its eggs hatch in around 20 to 25 days.

This report appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir