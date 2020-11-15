Damage, injuries as Vamco hits Vietnam

Storm Vamco barrelled into Vietnam on Sunday, damaging buildings and injuring at least five people after wreaking devastation in the Philippines.

The storm made landfall on Sunday morning with winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour (56 mph), according to media reports, uprooting trees and blowing the roofs off houses and schools.

Vamco is the latest in a series of storms that have pummelled Vietman over the past six weeks causing flooding and landslides that have killed at least 159 people and left 70 others missing.

Initial reports from the Disaster Management Authority on Sunday said that five people were injured while they were trying to secure their houses.