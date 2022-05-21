Days of the grey headed fish eagle

I woke up with a terrifyingly beautiful sound that was bone-chilling for chicks and ducks and rung through the whole area. I went out and it was already daybreak.

After strolling quite far, I saw the bird of prey and it was pretty large indeed, perched on the branch of a rajshirish tree (lebbeck tree) beside a pond. The bird kept calling out enticingly in a loud voice, facing the sky.

Sensing my presence, the bird stopped and started scrutinising me with skeptical eyes. By then its calls had already gone a long way around, warning the hens and cocks grazing in farmers’ yards. Even the ducks abandoned their ponds along with their ducklings.