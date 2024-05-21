Rain likely in parts of country

Rain or thunder showers may occur at various places of the country in the next 24 hours ending at 9:00am on Wednesday, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

In a regular weather bulletin for Tuesday, BMD said, "Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places."