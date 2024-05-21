Rain likely in parts of country
Rain or thunder showers may occur at various places of the country in the next 24 hours ending at 9:00am on Wednesday, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
In a regular weather bulletin for Tuesday, BMD said, "Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places."
Trough of low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay across southern part of Bangladesh.
A low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay and adjoining area during next 48 hours. It is likely to intensify afterwards, it added.
Day temperature may fall by 1-2 degree Celsius over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.
Night temperature may rise slightly over the country.
The country's minimum temperature on Monday was 22.3 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur while maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius in Mongla.
Besides, a maximum of 121 millimetres of rainfall were recorded in Patuakhali.