Depression over Bay to bring more rains

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
People are moving amid rains in the capital. This photo is taken from Kalabagan area in the capital on Thursday.
People are moving amid rains in the capital. This photo is taken from Kalabagan area in the capital on Thursday. Sabina Yasmin

More rains are expected over different parts of the country, including Dhaka, in the next 48 hours starting at 10 am as the depression over the central part of the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday said the low over central part of the Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, intensified into a well-marked low and now lies over North-west Bay and adjoining West-central Bay.

Advertisement

According to a bulletin, it is likely to intensify further, causing heavy to moderate rainfall across the country all day long.

Shahnaz Sultana, a meteorologist at Dhaka Met office, said rains are likely to continue for the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, 24mm of rainfall was recorded in the capital from 6am to 3pm.

Advertisement
default-image

Due to the well-marked low over the Northwest Bay andadjoining West-central Bay, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Besides, moderate rains or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind are likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattrogram and Sylhet divisions and many places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall at places over the country.

The bulletin said the monsoon is active over the remaining parts of Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

Advertisement

Marine Warning

All maritime ports have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3. Besides, all fishing trawlers and boats were also cautioned in the northern Bay.

More News

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in next 48 hrs

A man pulls a rickshaw carrying a passenger amid rain on Dhaka University campus

Air pollution killed 476,000 newborns in 2019: Global study

Man and his wife with a baby walks in dangerously polluted air in Dhaka.

Bottle-fed babies ingest ‘millions’ of microplastics: Study

This picture taken on 21 July 2019 shows commuters exchanging plastic bottles for Suroboyo bus tickets at a terminal in the Indonesian city of Surabaya. Photo: AFP

In a thirsty world, information gaps dog a push to tap groundwater

A crow tries to take a sip of water from a tap at Lalmatia Girls` High School in Dhaka on 23 March 2019.