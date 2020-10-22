Depression over Bay to bring more rains

More rains are expected over different parts of the country, including Dhaka, in the next 48 hours starting at 10 am as the depression over the central part of the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low, reports UNB.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday said the low over central part of the Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, intensified into a well-marked low and now lies over North-west Bay and adjoining West-central Bay.
According to a bulletin, it is likely to intensify further, causing heavy to moderate rainfall across the country all day long.
Shahnaz Sultana, a meteorologist at Dhaka Met office, said rains are likely to continue for the next 2-3 days.
Meanwhile, 24mm of rainfall was recorded in the capital from 6am to 3pm.
Due to the well-marked low over the Northwest Bay andadjoining West-central Bay, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
Besides, moderate rains or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind are likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattrogram and Sylhet divisions and many places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall at places over the country.
The bulletin said the monsoon is active over the remaining parts of Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.
Marine Warning
All maritime ports have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3. Besides, all fishing trawlers and boats were also cautioned in the northern Bay.