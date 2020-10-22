Depression over Bay to bring more rains

More rains are expected over different parts of the country, including Dhaka, in the next 48 hours starting at 10 am as the depression over the central part of the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday said the low over central part of the Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, intensified into a well-marked low and now lies over North-west Bay and adjoining West-central Bay.