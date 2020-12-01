Depression over Southeast Bay intensified into deep depression

Shameem Reza

A depression over the Southeast Bay and the adjoining area moved West-north-westwards and intensified into a deep depression over the Southwest Bay and the adjoining area, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a west-north-westerly direction, reports UNB.

Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area, it said.

Weather may remain dry over the country for 24 hours commencing 6:00pm today.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during late night to early morning,

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

