Dhaka tops the noise pollution index too

Another city of the country Rajshahi ranked fourth globally, with 103 decibels noise pollution level. The same level of noise pollution happens in the capital of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City, which is the fifth city on the list. That report also mentioned Bangladesh’s Tangail, where the noise was found to be at 75 decibels.

According to World Health Organization (WHO)’s guidelines of 1999, maximum permissible noise level for residential area is 55 decibels. For commercial area it is 70 decibels. In the 2018 revised guidelines, the noise frequency level was recommended to be limited within 53 decibels.

The same level of noise frequency has been considered as the topmost or tolerable limit in Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act and Noise Pollution (Control) Rules as well.

ABM Badruzzaman, professor at the civil engineering department of BUET and a noise pollution researcher, told Prothom Alo, “Dhaka city has now escalated to the level of sound bombs, crossing the level of sound pollution. Just as a bomb explosion causes damages to humans in many ways, noise pollution is increasing our physical and mental problems.”

He added, Dhaka has turned into a sickly city, under the negative effects of air, water and noise pollution all combined. And the legislators who are supposed to reduce the pollution, contribute even more to noise pollution themselves in different ways, by arranging political and private events. Even the government's environment department does not take any steps to reduce this pollution.