Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'moderate' zone on Thursday as cyclone 'Asani' weakened into a depression, triggering showers, reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 87 at 10:00am, the city ranked 17th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Pakistan's Lahore, Chile's Santiago and Saudi Arabia's Riyadh occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 185, 162 and 154, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.