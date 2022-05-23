Dhaka’s air quality turns unhealthy again

After a remarkable improvement in the past week, Dhaka’s air quality slipped back to the ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ zone again on Monday.

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 137, recorded at 9.00am, the metropolis ranked sixth among the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Peru’s Lima and China’s Wuhan occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 180, 153 and 153, respectively.