Chile desert surprises with rare winter bloom

The sand dunes of Chile's Atacama desert, the driest on the planet, have been blanketed by white and purple blooms in recent days after early rains caused flowers to spring up in the dead of the Southern Hemisphere winter.

The Atacama has been dubbed the "flowering desert," with resistant seeds and bulbs enduring the harsh weather to pop up as flowers every few years in the spring.

But recent heavy rains, attributed to the weather phenomenon known as El Nino, have caused them to bloom early.