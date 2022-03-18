Dozens of whales die in New Zealand mass stranding

Department spokesman Dave Winterburn said rangers were providing care for five survivors but noted “the whales have now been out of the water for some time”.

“While this event is unfortunate, whale strandings are a natural phenomenon,” he said.

“The cause of this stranding is not known.”

Farewell Spit, a 26-kilometre (16 mile) hook of sand that protrudes into the sea, has been the scene of more than 10 pilot whale strandings in the past 15 years.