Every climate shock is putting girls at risk: Study

Climate disasters are driving greater risks of child marriage, teenage pregnancy, and violence for girls, according to a new global research by Plan International.

The study combines a large-scale analysis of health and climate data spanning more than 50 countries over three decades with a survey of 5,000 girls, in-depth interviews and focus group discussions with 139 girls, across Bangladesh, Kenya, Peru, Senegal, and Zimbabwe, says a press release.

The study found that climate disasters such as floods, droughts, cyclones, and extreme heat are destroying the health and education services girls depend on at the precise moment they need them most, with the consequences falling hardest on girls who already have the least.