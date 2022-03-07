Dust and toxic gas fill the city air

South Asia has become the world's hotspot of air pollution. Bangladesh has the highest air pollution in the region. Excessive particulates as well as harmful gases have been found in the air of big cities including Dhaka. This is rapidly increasing in the air resulting in increasing risks for city dwellers, creating serious health hazards. The was revealed by a World Bank study on air pollution in South Asia last year.

The study was published in the science journal ‘Physics and Chemistry of the Earth’. Ashraful Islam, a teacher of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Sarfaraz Gani Adnan from Oxford University in the United Kingdom and Khatun –E-Jannat of Leeds University were part of the study. The study was led by Ashraf Dewan, a climate change researcher at Curtin University in Australia. In addition, the Austria-based research institute International Institute of Applied Systems Analysis has worked at a part of the research.

The research has exposed another new danger regarding air pollution. It said, nitrogen dioxide gas has been found increasing in big cities of the country including Dhaka. The gas is increasing in areas where there is more population and vehicular traffic and where more development projects are underway. For so long, there had been concern about the rising PM2.5 and PM10 in the air in Dhaka. In addition to these particles, the gas is making the air more toxic.

Ashraf Dewan told Prothom Alo, “Population and residential areas are increasing in the cities. At the same time, the number of vehicles is increasing and industries are being coming up. As a result, the volume of this gas is increasing with very small particles. If these elements are not reduced in the air, most of the people in this city will gradually fall ill. Dhaka will become more uninhabitable.”