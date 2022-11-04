40 countries to unveil methane plans at UN climate summit

Some forty of the 119 countries that pledged last year to slash emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas methane will unveil their plans to do so at the UN climate summit next week, according to a senior US official.

The outlook reflects modest progress on the US-led Global Methane Pledge, an international side deal to the UN climate talks in which countries promised to reduce methane emissions 30 per cent by 2030 from 2020 levels in a bid to tackle one of the top contributors to near-term planetary warming.

The United States, Canada and Vietnam are among the countries that will put forward details, according to the official in US President Joe Biden's administration, who asked not to be named.

Aside from the United States, it was unclear if any of the world’s other top 10 methane emitters would present plans at the summit, which takes place in Egypt from 6-18 November.

The world’s top two largest methane emitters, China and India, are not signatories to the pledge, and other big emitters like Brazil are not expected to have plans in time for the talks.

The plans will outline the countries' regulations, standards and investments in methane reduction and how those strategies fit into their broader climate targets under the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the US official said.