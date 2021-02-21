Encounter with a brown fish owl

When a muezzin of Palash union in Narsingdi went to the roof of the mosque after the Fajr azaan sometime last month, he noticed a baby bird sitting helplessly in one corner of the roof.

As he approached, the bird fluttered its wings and tried to flee, but the muezzin grabbed it. He saw it was uninjured. After prayers, he took it to bird lover Sarwar Pathan.

Sarwar specialises in the treatment of injured birds and all kinds of wild animals. He has been dedicated to treating injured or captured wild animals for the last 20 years. Sarwar, from Charsindur, Narsingdi, identified the bird as a baby owl.

He was surprised to see that there were no injuries on the bird's body, yet it couldn't fly! Sarwar is a member of Bangladesh Wildlife Club and he called me to discuss the matter.

He finally understood the baby owl had fallen out of its nest before learning how to fly. Perhaps it parents made a nest in the hollow or branch of a big tree in the vicinity of the mosque.