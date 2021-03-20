Environment threatened by urbanisation at Dhamrai

Abdur Rahman, hailing from Pirojpur district, joined an international shoe company at Tongi in 1975. Later, he migrated to Dhamrai when the company opened its new factory there. Since then, he has been living at Dhamrai with his wife and children.

In the last couple of decades, Abdur Rahman has witnessed a radical change in Dhamrai. To him, the rural locality is now at risk by aggressive urbanisation.

River Bangshi flows 40km north-west of the capital city Dhaka. Ashulia of Savar is on the east side and Dhamrai on the west side of the river. Dhamrai municipality area is developed on the banks of the Bangshi.

Octogenarian Dewan Fazlur Rahman was born and raised at Mokamtala–the busiest locality in Dhamrai municipality area. Fazlur reminisces, “Even in the 1980's, Dhamrai was mainly a rural locality. Most of the inhabitants used to live in mud-huts. Only the rich landlords and businesses had concrete buildings. The locality has been changed before my eyes.”

Twenty years back, agriculture was the main source of earning for most of the Dhamrai people. There were only a few industrial units.

The department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments’ labour inspector Enamul Haque, says, “Currently, there are at least 60 industrial units including of ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, food processing, cosmetics, ceramics and others as well as some hundreds of small and medium industries in Dhamrai area.”

The Dhamrai upazila covers one municipality and 16 union parishads. A recent field visit revealed that industrialisation is now concentrating in the Dhamrai municipality area, Kulla, Sombag, Sutipara and Gangutia along the Dhaka-Aricha highways.