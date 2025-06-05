World Environment Day
Bangladesh to observe World Environment Day on 25 June
Bangladesh will observe the World Environment Day on 25 June instead of today, 5 June as Eid-ul-Azha holiday has already begun in the country.
The environment, forest and climate change chalked out different programmes to mark the day on 25 June.
This year's theme of the day is "Say no to plastic pollution-it is time to act".
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus is expected to attend the main event as the chief guest at the Bangladesh-China Friendship International Conference Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.
The chief adviser is also expected to inaugurate the National Tree Plantation Campaign and the month-long Tree Fair and Environment Fair by planting sapling on the occasion.
Besides, he will confer the National Environment Awards and the National Awards for Tree Plantation and Wildlife Conservation among recipients.
To raise public awareness against environment pollution, the theme and the slogan of the World Environment Day 2025 will be broadcast as scroll messages on Bangladesh Television as well as all private TV channels and electronic media.