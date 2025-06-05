Bangladesh to observe World Environment Day on 25 June

Bangladesh will observe the World Environment Day on 25 June instead of today, 5 June as Eid-ul-Azha holiday has already begun in the country.

The environment, forest and climate change chalked out different programmes to mark the day on 25 June.

This year's theme of the day is "Say no to plastic pollution-it is time to act".

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus is expected to attend the main event as the chief guest at the Bangladesh-China Friendship International Conference Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.