St Martin’s being killed by unplanned infrastructure

The jetty of the St Martin’s Island is on the east end of the island. During a visit on 8 February, the construction of the three-storey Atlantic Resort was seen in progress on the west beach of the island, just a little distance from the jetty. Construction of two more three-storey buildings of the resort was completed in November last year

Standing on the Atlantic Resort premises, these correspondents browsed the website of the Department of Environment (DOE) on their mobile phones, where the agency clearly states St Martin’s Island is one of 13 ecological critically areas (CEA) in the country. That means nothing can be done that damages the water, soil, air and living beings of this island and that is why DOE gives no clearance to construct any establishment here. Yet, the Atlantic Resort has been constructed in front of everyone without the DOE’s clearance.

Replying to how has this been possible, Atlantic Resort manager Mohammad Soleman told Prothom Alo there are more than 40 multi-storey (two or three-storey) hotels and resorts on the island and so they have constructed the resort like everyone else.