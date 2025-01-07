Season’s longest cold wave likely next week, temp may fall below 10°C
The shivering cold is set to return with dense fog as a fresh spell of cold wave is likely to hit the country the next week, according to the weather office.
Daytime temperature is likely to drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius across the country on Wednesday, and it may gradually lead to a cold wave in different parts of the country within a few days, particularly in the northern region.
In the northernmost region, Tentulia in Panchagarh, temperatures have already reached cold wave levels. The meteorological department forecast that cold may intensify in the coming days and persist throughout the next week.
The capital city experienced a respite from cold in the last few days due to a steady rise in temperatures, ranging between 1 or 2 degrees Celsius daily. It is expected to decline consistently in the next five to six days. Minimum temperatures may fall below 10 degrees Celsius across more than half of the country, inviting a bone-chilling cold.
The cold wave might be the longest one of the current season.
While talking to Prothom Alo, a meteorologist of the Bangladesh meteorological department (BMD), Omar Faruk, said the cold air flow has strengthened, and the volume of fog is rising rapidly. “As a result, both fog and cold may intensify over the next few days and continue until 14 January.”
According to meteorologists, the cold air is being driven by a western low-pressure persisting over the Kashmir region of the Himalayan mountains in northwestern India.
It is moving eastward through the central and northeastern states of India and is expected to reach Bangladesh by Wednesday morning. Therefore, cold air accompanied by fog is likely to flow over the country from tomorrow.
Among the districts, those of Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions are likely to suffer the most from the cold wave. Besides, the Sylhet division may experience an intense cold.