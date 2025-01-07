Season’s longest cold wave likely next week, temp may fall below 10°C

In the northernmost region, Tentulia in Panchagarh, temperatures have already reached cold wave levels. The meteorological department forecast that cold may intensify in the coming days and persist throughout the next week.

The capital city experienced a respite from cold in the last few days due to a steady rise in temperatures, ranging between 1 or 2 degrees Celsius daily. It is expected to decline consistently in the next five to six days. Minimum temperatures may fall below 10 degrees Celsius across more than half of the country, inviting a bone-chilling cold.

The cold wave might be the longest one of the current season.