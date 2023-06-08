Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3

The country's maritime ports have been advised to hoist the local cautionary signal 3 as deep convection is taking place over the North Bay, said the weather department on Thursday, reports UNB.

Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, the North Bay, and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said the met office.

And so, maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal 3.

"All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice," it reads.