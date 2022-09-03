Baleen whale, dolphin carcass wash ashore on Kuakata beach

A large Baleen whale and a dolphin carcass washed ashore on Kuakata beach in Patuakhali on Saturday, reports UNB.

The whale was 30 feet long and 6 feet in width while the dolphin was around 5 feet long and 1.5 feet in width, said Ruman Imtiaz Tushar, leader of Patuakhali Dolphin conservation Team.

The decomposed whale was noticed around 9 am near Jhau bagan point and then the dolphin carcass found around 12.00pm near Tourism Park area on the beach, he said.

Abul Kalam, range officer of Mohipur forest department said after being informed by locals forest officers have been sent to the spot to collect samples and bury the decomposed carcasses.