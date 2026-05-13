Amazon rainforest ‘under attack’ from organised crime: report

Organised crime in South America is a growing threat to the Amazon rainforest, according to a report published Tuesday, as the encroachment of criminal groups into protected areas fuels violence and sets back environmental preservation in the world’s largest tropical rainforest.

The report by the International Crisis Group think tank said the search for new drug trafficking routes and illegal mining areas is compelling organised crime rings to expand their reach in the Amazon basin, leading to devastating effects on the environment.

The Amazon “is under attack from organised crime,” the report concluded.