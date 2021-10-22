'Festival of poaching' endangers bird life in Bagerhat beel

Although the poaching of birds is a punishable act, it is going on unabated in Bagerhat under the noses of the local administration.

Hunters and poachers are using an array of new methods to trap different species of birds including dahak (white-breasted water hen), Bok (herons), kora (Water cock), jalpipi (Bronze-winged jacana), buck, maasranga(Kingfisher) and so on in the wetlands and forests of the district.