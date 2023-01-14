9 die as tornadoes rip through US Southeast

At least nine people died in tornadoes that destroyed homes and knocked out power to tens of thousands in the US Southeast, local officials said on Friday, and the death toll in hard-hit central Alabama was expected to rise.

The storms on Thursday stretched from Mississippi to Georgia. At least five tornadoes touched down in central Alabama, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jessica Laws. One of those twisters potentially tracked about 150 miles (241 km) from southwest Selma, Alabama, to the Georgia-Alabama state line, she said.

Rescue teams were searching for missing people in Alabama's Autauga County, where seven deaths have been reported, emergency management director Ernie Baggett said on MSNBC. He credited schools for saving more lives by not releasing students early.

County coroner Buster Barber told Reuters the number of casualties would rise.