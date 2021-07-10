Flash floods swell Teesta, submerge floodplains in 3 districts

According to Rangpur district administration, villages of Alambiditor, Lakshitari, Kolconda, Nohali and Gojoghonta union under Gangachara upazila were flooded as the Teesta swelled suddenly on Thursday night.
A spot visit on Friday found more than 3,000 people of Charisharkul, Ichhli, Purba Ichhli, Paschin Ichhli, Shangkar and Bagerhat village marooned. Some of them shifted to plinths while the rest stayed at their houses.
Most of the households were found submerged waist-deep. A local farmer Zillur Miah recounted that the area was suddenly flooded despite no rainfall. He has yet not found any dry place as shelter.
Lakkhitari union parishad chairman Abdullahel Hadi said the people hit by the flash floods need emergency response with dry food.
At least 3,000 people of Binbina, Uttar Chilakhal, Southpara, Matukpur villages under Kolconda union too were found cornered by waterlogging. Many of the affected people took shelter along roads and other safe places. One flood victim Jobeda Khatun said her family moved to a road on the very night that the flash flood submerged their home.
People of Chhalapak, Mahishasur, Ramakanta, Alalchar, Joydeb villages under Gojoghonta union and some villages of Nohali and Alambiditor union became marooned due to the flash flood.
Executive engineer (acting) of Bangladesh Water Development Board at Dalia division, Abdullah Al Mamun said that water of the Teesta flowed 20cm over the danger level at the barrage point during Friday morning. All the sluice gates of the Teesta Barrage were kept open and the officials remained on alert, he said.
The swelling Teesta submerged 15 villages of six unions under Dimla upazila, Nilphamari. According to BWDB officials, water level of the river rose up to danger mark during 11:30pm on Thursday.
Some local people's representatives said that the overflowing Teesta inundated 15 villages of Purbachhatnay, Khogakharibari, Tepakhribari, Khalishachapani, Jhunagachhchapani and Gayabari union, leaving more than 5,000 families marooned. However, flood water started to recede since Friday morning.
Purbachhatnay union parishad chairman Abdul Latif Khan said the swelling Teesta flooded around 1,000 households at Jharsingherashwar and Purbachhatnay villages on Thursday night.
Tapakhribari union parishad chairman Md Moynul Haque said flash floods on the same night submerged 600 households at Tabur Char, Purbakhribari, Paglir Bazar and Bangla Bazar villages.
BWDB executive engineer Abdullah Al Mamun said the flash flood partially damaged 350 metre of an embankment along Kaimari union under Jaldhaka upazila of Nilphamari district. BWDB was repairing a guide wall with sand sacks, logs and bamboo to protect the embankment.
As around 1,500 households at Mahishkhocha union under Aditmari upazila of Lamonirhat district became inundated, relief activities were being carried out to protect the flood-affect people, said Mohammad Mansur Uddin, the Aditmari upazila nirbahi officer.
[Staff correspondent at Rangpur; correspondents at Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat contributed to filing the report]
* This report appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman.