Flash floods swell Teesta, submerge floodplains in 3 districts

Downpours in the highlands of India caused flash floods along the River Teesta downstream, submerging floodplains at Gangachara upazila of Rangpur, and Dimla upazila of Nilphamari district.

Due to the flash flood, approximately 10,000 people of five unions under Gangachara and 5,000 people of six unions under Dimla have become marooned.

Besides, 1,500 households at Mahishkhocha union under Aditmari upazila of Lamonirhat district has been inundated by the swelling of Teesta over the last couple of days. The natural calamity has intensified the hardship of the coronavirus pandemic-hit people across the three districts.