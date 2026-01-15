Soil fertility declining, food security under threat

Soil is a composite substance. Its components include 45 per cent minerals, 5 per cent organic matter, 25 per cent air, and 25 per cent water. Bengalis also call soil ‘mother.’ Poet Satyendranath Dutta, in his poem Mati from the poetry collections Kuhu and Keka, wrote: “It is not just soil—it is the staff of life; in every particle lies life; within soil plays the game of life; soil itself is the ocean of life.”

Because of the history, time, and processes of soil formation, soil scientists describe it as one of the world’s most astonishing objects and a priceless resource. Yet this invaluable resource is being degraded by various natural and human-induced abuses. Struggling soil is losing its fertility. Food and crop production is declining every day. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warns that if soil health is not maintained, Bangladesh’s food production could fall by 25–30 per cent by 2050, posing a serious threat to food security.

In the report titled Status of the World’s Soil Resources, published by FAO on the occasion of the International Year of Soils 2015, the condition of soils worldwide and the changes affecting them were described as a threat to human civilisation. The report stated that inappropriate farming practices, along with deforestation and forest destruction, are the main causes of soil health degradation.

A study conducted by the Department of Geography and Environmental Science at Rajshahi University found that the organic matter content of soil in the Barind region ranges between 0.8 and 1.2 per cent, which not only reduces soil fertility but also makes the soil in this region nearly lifeless. In addition, the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority observed during the implementation of various projects that water scarcity and loss of soil fertility have put agricultural production and farmers’ livelihoods under severe challenge.