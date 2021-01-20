From Siberia to Sonadia

Our five-member team left for Cox's Bazar on the night of 16 January last year to watch migratory birds in the Sonadia Islands. Arriving at the Cox's Bazar in the morning, we rested at the hotel then rushed to Fishery Ghat, where our guide Gias and the sareng (boat captain) Nur Alam were waiting with speedboats. After a while, the speedboat crossed the Bakkhali river and proceeded towards the Maheshkhali channel.

On both sides of the river there are coastal saltwater garan forests. About two hours later the speedboat touched the shore of Kaladia Char. There were vast expanses of water stretched into the distance, just water and nothing else, as far as the eye can see. A cargo ship was anchored at a short distance, waiting to be unloaded. A piece of land from the vast expanse of water seemed to be peeking at us. Ah, what a wonderful sight!

Suddenly I saw a flock of large seagulls near the char. I got down from the speedboat into the knee-deep mud and started walking towards the birds slowly. As I moved forward, the birds flew away. So I changed direction and walked towards the char. The entire char was full of small shore birds of different species. I could hardly decide which one to take a picture of, there were so many! Then three large shore birds came down near us and started running their beaks in the mud. I quickly took up my binoculars. I was thrilled.