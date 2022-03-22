Orchards replace forests in Chittagong Hill Tracts

Hli Ching Marma, a temporary resident on the Sita Pahar, said they have no ownership of these gardens inside the forest. Powerful businessmen from the city and other places have leased these lands and made the gardens. At one time rubber trees used to occupy most of the forest. But now the majority of the land has timber trees and fruit orchards. The locals have lost ownership of the lands and have turned into workers in the orchards created on their land. They have moved away from Jhum cultivation (a traditional farming method of the minor ethnic groups in Bangladesh).

The grim reality of the ongoing deforestation in the three districts of the Chittagong Hill Tracts can be seen in the reports made by the forest department as well as other local and international organisations. Global Forest Watch (GFW) and the World Research Institute (WRI) estimate that from 2002 to 2020, 3.7 per cent of the total natural forests in Bangladesh were destroyed. In Chattogram and the Hill Tracts this is more than 9 per cent. Around 40 per cent of Bangladesh’s total forests are in the three districts of the Chattogram Hill Tracts – Bandarban, Khagrachhari and Rangamati. On the other hand, 78 per cent of the total forestation that took place in the country in the same time period happened in Chattogram and the Hill Tracts. However, much of this forestation actually is a replacement of the hilly forests by orchards, according to the two organisations.