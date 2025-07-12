Rizwana for alternative livelihoods, sustainable planning to protect Saint Martin's Island
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Saturday said the incumbent government is emphasising integrated planning and environment-friendly alternative livelihoods to protect the endangered Saint Martin's Island.
She said improving the quality of life for the island's local people is an essential part of the conservation strategy.
Rizwana made the remarks while presiding over a meeting held at the Department of Environment in Agargaon here, a ministry press release said.
The meeting focused on developing strategies for conserving the island's ecosystem and biodiversity and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for its residents.
The environment adviser highlighted that poor agriculture families would receive support for cultivating salt- and climate-resilient vegetables and crops.
Initiatives will include training, demonstration programmes, and technical assistance, she said, adding support will also be provided for compost and vermicompost production.
"Training will be offered on organic pest control in coconut cultivation, along with assistance for poultry and livestock farming and establishing small home nurseries," she said.
Rizwana further announced that food assistance would be increased during the fishing ban period.
Fisherfolk will receive sustainable fishing equipment, including eco-friendly nets, she said.
The environment adviser said skill development programmes will be introduced for tailoring, cap making, midwifery, and trades like computer operations, motor driving, boat navigation, electronics, and hotel management.
She said local youths will be trained as tourist guides, and a group of "Environment Guards" will be formed and trained to support conservation efforts.
PowerPoint presentations were made at the meeting on four key areas: "Studies and Planning," "Environment-Friendly Alternative Livelihood Project," "Eco-Tourism Development Proposal," and "Sustainable Solid Waste Management Plan."
Detailed discussions were held, and it was unanimously decided to formulate a sustainable plan to protect the biodiversity of Saint Martin's Island.
Notable attendees included Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment; Additional Secretaries Md. Navid Shafiullah, Fahmida Khanom and Md. Khayrul Hasan; Director General of the Department of Environment Md Kamruzzaman; and Chief Conservator of Forests Md. Amir Hosain Chowdhury.
Representatives from the Coast Guard, Tourist Police, CEGIS, Department of Fisheries, and various other public and private organidations also participated.