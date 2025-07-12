Rizwana for alternative livelihoods, sustainable planning to protect Saint Martin's Island

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Saturday said the incumbent government is emphasising integrated planning and environment-friendly alternative livelihoods to protect the endangered Saint Martin's Island.

She said improving the quality of life for the island's local people is an essential part of the conservation strategy.

Rizwana made the remarks while presiding over a meeting held at the Department of Environment in Agargaon here, a ministry press release said.

The meeting focused on developing strategies for conserving the island's ecosystem and biodiversity and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for its residents.