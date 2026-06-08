Rain likely in some areas today under monsoon influence
Although delayed, the monsoon has finally entered Bangladesh. It has already spread to several parts of the country. Rainfall increased across the country from yesterday, Sunday.
According to sources at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, some regions may experience rain today, Monday, as well. However, the areas currently under the influence of the monsoon are likely to see the heaviest rainfall.
Overall, temperatures across the country are not expected to decrease significantly today, Monday.
The weather bulletin has forecast rain in Dhaka and surrounding areas before 1:00 pm today, Monday. Nevertheless, sources at the Meteorological Department indicated that rainfall in the capital remains unlikely.
The monsoon entered the country through the Teknaf area in the south-eastern region on Saturday. This year's onset occurred approximately one week later than the normal schedule.
However, the arrival of the monsoon does not necessarily mean that rainfall will occur throughout the country. The newly arrived monsoon must now contend with an active western depression.
As a result, rainfall may actually decrease over the next few days. The rainfall currently occurring across the country is basically due to that western depression.
Meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department stated that the monsoon has already expanded across the south-eastern region and the southern coastal areas of the country.
Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Monday, she said, "The monsoon has spread across Chattogram and its adjoining areas, as well as Satkhira in the southern coastal region. These areas may experience rainfall today under its influence. Other parts of the country may see scattered rainfall. However, temperatures are unlikely to fall below Sunday's levels."
Yesterday, Sunday, Rajshahi recorded the country's highest temperature at 36.5 degrees Celsius. Two other locations also recorded temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius.
Despite this, the meteorological department did not issue a heatwave warning because such temperatures remained isolated. Generally, an area is considered to be experiencing a mild heatwave when temperatures reach or exceed 36 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa also noted that temperatures may similarly rise in isolated areas of the country today, Monday.
Could it rain in Dhaka?
In its forecast issued for Dhaka and surrounding areas from 7:00 am today, Monday for the following six hours, the meteorological department stated that rain or thundershowers could occur during that period.
However, meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa said, "There is a possibility of rainfall in areas surrounding Dhaka. However, the likelihood of rainfall within the capital itself remains low."
Yesterday, Sunday, Dhaka recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius. Although the city is not experiencing a heatwave, residents continue to feel intense heat and discomfort.