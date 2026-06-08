Rain likely in some areas today under monsoon influence

Although delayed, the monsoon has finally entered Bangladesh. It has already spread to several parts of the country. Rainfall increased across the country from yesterday, Sunday.

According to sources at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, some regions may experience rain today, Monday, as well. However, the areas currently under the influence of the monsoon are likely to see the heaviest rainfall.

Overall, temperatures across the country are not expected to decrease significantly today, Monday.

The weather bulletin has forecast rain in Dhaka and surrounding areas before 1:00 pm today, Monday. Nevertheless, sources at the Meteorological Department indicated that rainfall in the capital remains unlikely.